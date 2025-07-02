Oklahoma’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘Balls So Hard’ With The Biggest Deal In NBA History

After a spectacular year in which he won an NBA Championship, the regular-season and NBA Finals MVP Awards, and the scoring title, Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has signed a record contract extension when he inked a 4-year, $285 million deal.

According to NBA.com, Gilgeous-Alexander will make the most money any basketball player has ever made after signing for the largest single-season average salary in NBA history.

BREAKING: NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed to a four-year, $285 million super maximum contract extension with the championship Oklahoma City Thunder through 2030-31, sources tell ESPN. This is now the richest annual salary for a player in league history. pic.twitter.com/eptbVjUo6j — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2025

Leading the Thunder to its first NBA Championship, the team rewarded the 26-year-old immediately after the team beat the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals.

The numbers won’t be finalized until June 2027, but based on the NBA’s most recent salary cap projections, he will make approximately $63 million in the first year of the new deal and then almost $79 million during the 2030-31 season. It’s anticipated that he will average nearly a $1 million per regular-season game. The league currently plays 82 games during the regular season.

Thunder General Manager Sam Presti commented after the news of the signing went public.

“He’s gotten better every single year,” Presti said. “His mindset has allowed him to take these steps, and also not — I don’t feel like his progress is, like, volatile. I don’t know if that makes sense, but I don’t feel like it’s built on things that can’t be repeated and built up again.” ESPN reported that the Thunder player joined great company with his performance this past season. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a league-leading 32.7 points during the regular season and 30.3 in the NBA Finals. By winning the MVP title for the regular season and the NBA Finals, he joins 10 NBA Hall of Famers. That list includes Michael Jordan, who achieved the feat a record four times, LeBron James, and Larry Bird, who accomplished it twice. The other players who achieved the same thing were Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Willis Reed.

