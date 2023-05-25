Shaq Gets Served A Second Time in FTX Lawsuit During Playoff Game

Like a game of hide-and-seek, the player was finally found!

During a recent NBA playoff game, former Los Angles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal was finally served in a lawsuit that investors filed against failed cryptocurrency company FTX. It’s ironic that Shaq was given the papers at Miami’s Kaseya Center because it was named the FTX Arena before the company went bankrupt.

According to People, during the playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, Shaq was served with papers related to the FTX lawsuit that involved Steph Curry, Tom Brady, and other celebrities. The towering TNT analyst was served with two complaints, according to attorney Adam Moskowitz who filed the lawsuit for the investors against Shaq and others.

He confirmed that Shaq was given the complaints while still on the basketball court.

“The process server filmed the event to ensure there was no ambiguity like Shaq has been arguing in the FTX case,” Moskowitz tells People. He then stated that Shaq had the process server “kicked out” after he completed the task.

The attorney said the first complaint, pending since November 2022, relates to the commercials Shaq recorded for FTX before the company folded. The second complaint accuses Shaq of “violating federal securities laws” after the NBA Hall of Famer and his son, Myles O’Neal, founded their company ASTRALS.

Moskowitz represents investors who poured money into FTX and the O’Neals’ NFT venture, ASTRALS. The lawsuit claims they were selling “unregistered securities,” and O’Neal did not follow through on his promise to “always be around” following the FTX lawsuit.

Moskowitz also said, “These claims now are very serious and thus it is good that we can start with the merits, instead of the silly service sideshow Mr. O’Neal unfortunately created.”

According to lawyers representing O’Neal, he was never properly served, and because of this, the claims against the NBA Hall of Famer should be dismissed. Business Insider reported that in a recent court filing, Shaq’s attorneys said the legal paperwork was “tossed” in front of Shaq’s car as he drove away from his Georgia residence. They also claim the documents were left “on the road where they landed.”

The company, previously the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange behind Binance, filed for bankruptcy in November. Now that O’Neal has officially been served, we wonder what will happen next as this lawsuit develops.