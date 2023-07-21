Shaquille O’Neal Loves The Kids, Lets Them ‘Rescue’ Him From Drowning

Shaquille O’Neal has built a reputation as someone who is incredibly generous with his wealth over the years, but a recent video shows his child-like side. O’Neal was in Hawaii with his family vacationing. In a resort pool, he staged a drowning and allowed some kids to ‘rescue’ him. Daniel Chavez caught the moment on video and posted it to his Tik-Tok account.

Chavez also wrote underneath the video, in response to other users’ comments that the retired Hall-of-Famer is a humble superstar: “He’s mad humble.” Chavez wrote.

He also asked the 51-year-old O’Neal about his inspiration for his music and shared his response with PEOPLE: “I talked to him for a little bit about his music and he said he gets his inspiration from concerts he goes to and from his own kids. I gave him a fist bump and let him hang out with the rest of his family.”

O’Neal was at the resort because he is currently on tour as DJ Diesel and he had a stop on June 14 in Honolulu. Chavez also talked for a bit about Shaq putting on a show in the hotel’s lobby, and his energy for the kids was still present. Chavez says that Shaq let a bunch of kids on the stage with him while he was performing. Even though he doesn’t play basketball anymore, it looks like DJ Diesel is always making new fans.

