Shaquille ‘Secure-The- Bag’ O’Neal Launches New Spiked Lemonade

Shaquille O’Neal has partnered with BeatBox Beverages to launch BeatBox Blueberry Lemonade. The 16.9-ounce adult beverage contains 11.1% alcohol by volume, is low in sugar, and is gluten-free. It also comes in eco-friendly packaging.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player discovered BeatBox’s line of spiked beverages while hosting parties under his alter ego, D.J. Diesel. O’Neal said that he believed in the company’s culture.

“I’ve always been about trying to create unforgettable experiences—whether it’s on the court, DJing, or through my business ventures. When I first came across BeatBox, I saw a brand with that same spirit of fun and boldness that’s really taking over the category. Partnering with BeatBox felt like a perfect fit, and I’m excited to bring our new Blueberry Lemonade flavor to the table. It’s just the right mix of bold, vibrant flavors, and I’m excited for people to try it out,” the NBA All-Star said in a statement.

Courtesy of Beatbox

BeatBox Blueberry Lemonade will be available in single 16.9-oz boxes and a variety pack, which includes two other flavors in the Beatbox Lemonade line: Watermelon Lemonade and Lemon Squeeze. The beverage is now available nationwide in select liquor, grocery, and convenience stores.

This isn’t Shaq’s first time delving into the business of booze. In 2013, the Olympic gold medalist launched Luv Shaq Vodka, a sugar-free coconut-flavored beverage. That same year, he partnered with Arizona Ice Tea to launch Soda Shaq, a limited-edition line of cream sodas with the basketball star’s face on the can. His image also appears on bags of SHAQ-A-LICIOUS XL gummy candy, a partnership with Hershey’s.

The multi-hyphenate has had more than 50 endorsements with major brands including Pepsi, Google, Icy-Hot, Muscle Milk, The General Insurance Company, and Nintendo.

