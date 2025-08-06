Shedeur Sanders Does Not Want Deion Sanders Visiting Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has asked his father, Deion Sanders, not to visit him in training camp just yet, and he explained his reasoning to reporters recently.

At a recent press conference, the Cleveland Browns’ rookie shared that he is not where he wants to be as an NFL player. He wants his father to see him when he is in a better position as a professional quarterback in the league, and he wants his father to be proud of his progress.

“I look at it, at my own point of view,” Shedeur told the media. “I don’t want him coming to see me right now because I want to get to where I want to go, then for him to see me. I don’t want him to come and see me get a couple of reps, and he’s cheering like a good dad. Like, nah, you can’t be proud of me right now. I got to get to where I’m going, and I know it’s a lot I got to do to get there.”

He goes on to say that he wants to be focused as well, and since his father is Deion Sanders, he can become a distraction, and he doesn’t like that at this point. He does not want the media to create narratives and “take away from the team” due to his appearance.

“We know how the media, how everybody would take it, and it would take away from the team just from him being my own dad showing up. So, you know, it’s a gift and a curse at the same time.”

Shedeur was just asked about this https://t.co/pIjUwbBSdh pic.twitter.com/Z1M6vjTUqz — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 4, 2025

Shedeur is competing against three other quarterbacks for the starting position on the Browns roster. Currently, it is speculated that he is in the fourth spot behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.

