Southern University Hires NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk As 22nd Football Head Coach







HBCU athletics have been getting a boost with the hiring of former NFL players, and Marshall Faulk is the latest one, as he was just introduced as Southern University’s latest football head coach. He had a simple message at his introduction: “Winners win.”

The school held a press conference on Dec. 1 to introduce the latest coach hired to lead the team on the gridiron. The announcement came two days after the school secured a victory Nov. 29 at the Caesars Superdome, when Southern edged Grambling State, 28-27, in the 52nd annual Bayou Classic.

According to NOLA.com, the NFL Hall of Famer becomes the 22nd man to take the clipboard for the school. As with recent coaching hires like Norfolk State University’s football head coach, Michael Vick, and Delaware State University’s DeSean Jackson, Faulk is a first-time college head coach. He does understand that, as someone who has never led a team as a coach, people will have questions about his ability. When asked about expectations, he responded, “You know, and I know this is my first head coaching job. You can’t give answers to anything like that. You know, it’s like anything else, just wait and see. Time will tell.”

Faulk has to assess his players, hire coaches, and do a number of things to put the team on the right track, but he has high expectations of himself before he can grab a clipboard. Although the football team ended the year with a victory, their record for the past season was a horrid 2-10. So, with an expectation for a better season, he still expects to win some games.

“I also understand to whom much is given, much is expected,” Faulk said. “There’s no fear in me. Winners win. And if you’re a winner, then you win. And at every level, somehow, some way, I found a way to find the win, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

