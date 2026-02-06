Money Is Allegedly At The Root Of Beef Between GloRilla And Her Sister

A family feud appears to be brewing between GloRilla and her sister, Victoria “Scar Face” Woods, after the platinum-selling rapper was accused of failing to financially support her family since rising to fame.

The rapper’s sister did not mince words during an appearance on TMZ Live on Feb. 5, where she criticized GloRilla and argued that the “TGIF” rapper has a responsibility to support her family financially.

Scar Face said that after the hardships GloRilla and her siblings faced growing up, it’s only fair that the rapper ensure her family is taken care of.

“She got an obligation to share the wealth,” she exclaimed. “We struggled together. Took baths in bottles of water, roaches, all that. Yeah, she obligated.”

Scar Face claims her sister is prioritizing spending on friends over family. While GloRilla has provided some financial support to their parents, Scar Face alleges their mother is still working at FedEx and that their father retired only because he became eligible, not because his award-winning daughter supported his retirement.

“Gloria got y’all believing this fake a–, imaginary a– thing where she retired them. No, she did not,” Scar Face said. “My dad retired because his time was up. She’s supposed to have retired my momma, but she didn’t. My momma is still clocking the clock at FedEx.”

Scar Face said she isn’t asking for an excessive amount, telling the outlet she believes each family member should receive $2,500. Her comments came a day after she took to Facebook to publicly call out her sister, claiming she had to step in and give their parents money to help cover bills.

“I had to give my mom $1,800 on a $2,400 rent cause y’all favorite rapper blocked her!! I’m tired of being quiet,” Scar Face wrote in a post shared online.

GloRilla has not publicly responded to her sister’s claims, but she did share a screenshot of a text exchange with her mother in which the family matriarch thanked the rapper for all she does for the family.

“Really didn’t want to ask you because you already do so much for us,” the text read. “I thank you so very much for all that you do. I don’t take it for granted at all.”

The message continued. “I Really do Love and Appreciate you so very much! God Bless you for your honor, respect, kindness and love shown to me! You’re such a blessing to me. When I become a millionaire, I GOT YOU!! Meanwhile, I’ll prayerfully keep you in God’s hands continually.”

Glorilla Defends herself with a message from her mom thanking her for everything she does for their family after her elder sister accused her of not helping.



