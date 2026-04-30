Career by Jeroslyn JoVonn Side Hustlers On Taskrabbit Can Earn Up To Six Figures A Year, CEO Says Amid a cooling job market, Taskrabbit’s CEO is highlighting the platform’s strong earning potential for job seekers.







Amid a slowing job market, side-hustle platforms are seeing renewed demand, with some users earning as much as six figures annually, according to one CEO.

With the rise of AI, economic uncertainty, and high living costs, job seekers are facing a tough landscape. But Ania Smith, CEO of Taskrabbit, says the platform continues to offer a path to extra income. Since taking the helm in 2020, she has focused on better matching supply and demand, and has seen a recent graduate in New York City earn more than $200,000 in his first year on the platform.

“He was a student at NYU who was just graduating and didn’t yet have a full‑time job,” Smith shared with Entrepreneur. “He had heard of Taskrabbit, figured out how to mount TVs and knew Manhattan really well. Also, he got a mini scooter so he could get around quickly. Sometimes he could do two TV mountings an hour, sometimes even three, and he would group jobs close together. He made well over $200,000 on the platform, even in his first year. There are many success stories like that.”

Earnings on Taskrabbit vary by location and type of work, with different markets commanding different hourly rates. Smith said the U.S. average is around $50 an hour, while in places like New York City, it can reach about $55 an hour.

With multiple ways to earn on Taskrabbit, Smith says success ultimately comes down to a user’s skills and what they aim to get out of the platform.

“They can focus and become great at one category, or expand into multiple categories; they can focus on one geographic area or expand their area,” she said. “They can decide whether they want to do more jobs at a lower base rate, or fewer jobs at a higher base rate, depending on their skills. There are many ways to think about maximizing earnings on our platform.”

Amid a shifting U.S. job market — where growth is concentrated in sectors like healthcare and worker confidence is declining — side hustles are gaining traction again. An estimated 33% to 45% of Americans, or roughly 70–80 million people, rely on them to supplement income, with 44% saying they’re essential for financial survival. While many use the extra earnings (averaging $885 to $1,215 a month) to cover expenses, others put it toward savings or turning hobbies into businesses.

For those considering trying out TaskRabbit to earn extra income, Smith offered some advice.

“I would say first, sign up. Look on the platform and see the types of jobs that are available and the categories we provide services in,” she said. “Understand your skill set and think about how to best market yourself. We allow you to add photos and describe your skills. Be prompt in responding to job requests, be reliable so you’re there when you say you will, and set your hourly rate within the right range so people want your services. And then be good and courteous when you show up and do the job well.”

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