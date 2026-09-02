Minnesota State Fair (Photo Credit: Wikimedia) News by Selena Hill Sierra Nicole Reece Landed A Brand Deal With The Minnesota State Fair After Shooting Her Shot On Instagram Content creator Sierra Nicole Reece turned a six-second Instagram video into a sponsored trip.







A six-second Instagram video changed Sierra Nicole Reece’s summer.

Back in April, the 29-year-old content creator shared her enthusiasm about the annual Minnesota State Fair, which takes place at the end of August.

“Forget Coachella. I’m trying to go to the Minnesota State Fair. They got brand deals for that?” Reece said in an authentic Instagram video posted April 16 while lying in bed. The post went viral overnight, surpassing 4 million views while she slept, Guessing Headlights reports.

The Minnesota State Fair responded to Reece’s post along with a Twin Cities influencer manager, who helped her develop an official sponsorship pitch. That resulted in a sponsored trip to the fair in which the Minnesota State Fair provided Reece with admission tickets and helped her plan her trip. Plus, Visit Saint Paul covered her hotel stay and food expenses and offered her a stipend, while Explore Minnesota covered her work time, as well as other deliverables and expenses.

“Minnesota State Fair season, every year, I’m locked in. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what’s everybody eating? What are we doing, guys?’ Like that is one of my favorite times of year,” Reece said in an interview with MPR News.

“I’ve known about Sweet Martha’s forever. I probably watched a YouTube video on it a long, long, long time ago,” she said. “That bucket of cookies has just lived rent-free in my head for my entire adolescence.”

During her trip, Reece connected with two local Black creators, Sade in the Cities and FeedMeez, who will help guide her through the fair. The collaboration put the three Black women at the center of an event that traditionally may not be marketed through their perspective.

“This is going to be three Black women covering a state fair from our perspective, which is like unheard of,” Reece said, adding that she hopes her videos will help support local businesses and be helpful to area residents, too. “It’s the Great Minnesota Get-Together. It’s rooted in this idea of community and community building for Minnesotans, and that was at the core of what we’re trying to do.”

The opportunity, however, wasn’t simply about attending one of the country’s largest state fairs. It was a real-time example of how creators can turn attention into partnerships. Reece already had an audience as a food and culture creator, which helped give the viral moment a business foundation. Rather than simply enjoying the attention, she followed up with a pitch, demonstrating that going viral can produce views, but converting those views into revenue, partnerships, or long-term brand relationships requires strategy.

Furthermore, Reece’s authenticity offers another valuable takeaway for content creators seeking business opportunities: sometimes the deal starts with asking for it rather than waiting for brands to notice you.

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