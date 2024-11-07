Sports by Kandiss Edwards Simone Biles Implores President Biden To ‘Straighten Up’ His Back Simone Biles speaks up on behalf of "women in America."







On Nov. 6, Simone Biles, the world’s top gymnast, shared a message to President Biden on X.

Her plea was simple, “straighten up your back and make some things shake before your departure.”

The world-class athlete signed her message, “The Women in America.”

Biles’s message is a response to the end of a tumultuous election cycle where Women’s Rights was a main agenda item.

Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, championed a woman’s right to make decisions without government interference. Her conservative opponents are no such champions.

President elect Donald Trump and Vice President elect JD Vance are more conservative in their beliefs. Vance has proudly spoken out against childless women and devalued their contribution to society. He also believes post-menapausal women’s sole purpose should be caring for the children in their extended families.

Biles is rightfully concerned about what comes next for the women of America. The United States gymnast is using her voice to support women such as herself.

Mr Biden,

I need you to stand up, straighten your back and make some things shake before your departure



xoxo the women in america 💙 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 6, 2024

This is not the first time the athlete has spoken up about serious issues.

Biles’s exit from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics sparked a conversation about the mental health struggles of elite athletes. With immense pressure to represent the United States, Biles chose to take care of herself. In 2021, she spoke with Good Morning America to spread awareness about mental health help.

“I go to therapy, and I also know this doesn’t help Stress and anxiety and depression, and it’s also nothing to be ashamed that you guys are going through something similar. I’m here with you, and it’s OK to take care of yourself,” she stated.

From the mat to the MET, @Simone_Biles' life after Tokyo is anything but normal. The gymnast opened up about being in the spotlight when it comes to the conversation on mental health. https://t.co/YRQ1JP6ybg pic.twitter.com/c7Rc24Z2PX — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 20, 2021

In 2018, Biles came forward to break her silence about the molestation and abuse she endured at the hands of Larry Nassar, a doctor for the USA gymnastics team.

“For too long, I’ve asked myself, “Was I too naive?” “Was it my fault?” I know now the answers to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG, and others.”

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has come forward to accused Larry Nassar, former team USA gymnastics doctor, of sexual abuse. pic.twitter.com/mLJo6Y9ykz — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 15, 2018

Biles addressed congress to shed light on the abuses of Nassar. She also condemned the system that allowed his actions to continue for so over a decade.

“I believe without a doubt that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue our directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA gymnastics in the United States Olympic Paralympic committee committee failed to do their jobs.”

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies before Senate on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation: “I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetuated his abuse.” https://t.co/MIltzIaSai pic.twitter.com/te9WTlfzrC — ABC News (@ABC) September 15, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: Simone Biles Has No Time For Haters: Gymnast Allegedly ‘Blocked’ On Social Media By A Former Haterific Teammate Following Historic Olympic Win