Sports by Jameelah Mullen Simone Biles Secures Top Honors At 2025 ESPYS The world’s most decorated gymnast continues to add to her collection of awards.







Simone Biles was a major winner at the 2025 ESPYS awards. The acclaimed gymnast received two awards at the July 16 event, bringing her total ESPYS wins to six.

The Olympic gold medalist snagged the first award of the night, Best Championship Performance, for her athleticism at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Biles won three gold and one silver medal, which helped the U.S. gymnastics team to win their first title since 2016. The gymnast also brought home the award for Best Athlete in the women’s sports category.

Biles was the only woman nominated for the Best Championship category, where she competed against Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy.

“That was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men,” Biles said during her acceptance speech.

Biles also shared condolences to Texans affected by the July 4 flash floods, which resulted in 134 deaths and displaced over 400 families.

“Words can’t replace the pain, but our hearts are with you during this tragic time, the 11-time Olympic medalist said.

Biles, who has used her public platform to advocate for mental health, thanked her team for their unwavering support.

“I also proudly share this award with my team of supporters. Having a strong support system that understands your dreams, who are willing to show up for you, not just when you’re winning, but when you’re struggling, too, is really important. My sincere gratitude, appreciation, and love to all of you who have stood with me on this magical journey, all the highs, lows, twists, and turns along the way.”

During a backstage interview with Good Morning America, Biles discussed her recent victory while praising her fellow athletes. The record-breaking gymnast also revealed that despite her years in the public eye, she still experiences stage fright when accepting awards, calling it “nerve-wracking.”

Biles wore a custom Athleta by Zac Posen gown. The floor-length navy blue dress, designed to mimic the stretchy fabric of a gymnast leotard, was covered with small light bugle beads hand-stitched by over 25 artists and took more than 1,000 hours to create.

