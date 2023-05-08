Simone Biles Wears 4 Dresses For Second Wedding To Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles shut down anyone who had anything negative to say about her courthouse wedding to Jonathan Owens by following up with a destination wedding that included four gorgeous gowns!

The Olympic gold gymnast and NFL player tied the knot for a second time in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday, People reports. Biles, 26, served four stunning bridal looks for the 140-guest wedding that included a custom Galia Lahav gown.

“Kind of dramatic” Biles shared during an Instagram Story Q&A. “But you only have a wedding once.”

It was a gold and white theme that included eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen, handwritten vows, and pricey floral decor.

“What was the most expensive thing for your wedding?” she answered one curious fan. “Florals. Who knew flowers were so expensive.”

The destination wedding came just a few weeks after Biles and Owens, 27, got legally married at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas. The seven-time Olympian kept it more simple for the courthouse wedding and wore a $119 tiered white gown by Selfie Leslie. Owens paired her look with a tan suit.

But Biles had to clap back on social media in response to some spectators who made comments about the high ponytail she wore for the first wedding.

“I think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics but they can keep complaining idc idc idc,” Biles tweeted last month.

The destination wedding wraps up Biles’ year of pre-wedding festivities that included a “bride and boujee” bachelorette trip to Belize with her friends and a cloud-themed bridal shower with her fiance. Owens popped the big question in February 2022, two years after they started dating after meeting on the dating app Raya.

It was an instant connection for Owens who admitted to falling for Biles after one month of dating.

“We just kind of started hanging out more and more and you start to want to see a person… I started to want to see her more,” he told Today around the time he proposed.

Biles called the proposal “THE EASIEST YES” in her Instagram announcement.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3.”

