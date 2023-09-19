Brandy Norwood Prepares Upcoming Christmas Album

Brandy Norwood is reportedly preparing a Christmas album to be released this year, and A&R executive Jaha Johnson gave fans a little sneak peek inside the studio session. According to a video posted to Johnson’s Instagram Story, Norwood has tracks lined up for an upcoming Christmas album.

According to Vibe, Johnson wrote via his Instagram Stories September 13, “One of my favorite things to do is sequence the album. Christmas will never be the same.”

The video exposed 11 potential tracks that Johnson sequenced on a whiteboard. Song titles included “Feels Different,” “Celebrate My Baby,” “Someday at Christmas,” and “Silent Night.”

Norwood’s vocals graced the background, singing her rendition of “The Christmas Song,” another title that appeared on the whiteboard of songs.

Brandy is finally dropping a Christmas album. OMGGG!!! 😭😍🔥🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/0LMVRyEUcx — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) September 14, 2023

A release date has not yet been confirmed, but the whiteboard song selections could be an extension of Norwood’s Christmas gig, which she announced last year. In March 2022, the actress revealed her starring role in the Netflix original film Best. Christmas. Ever.

“Get ready for the Best Christmas Ever. I’m so excited to join this phenomenal cast for this special holiday film coming soon to @netflix,” Norwood captioned an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 4 e v e r b r a n d y ♠️ (@brandy)

The comedy, directed by Mary Lambert, follows Norwood’s character, Jackie, as she faces a twist of fate that connects her with an old college friend who tries to prove Jackie’s life isn’t so perfect. The friends eventually have to make things right when the holiday comes close to shambles.

Fans can catch Norwood on Netflix starring as Jackie when the comedy film releases on November 16.

RELATED CONTENT: Brandy’s Daughter, SY’Rai Smith, Says Brandy Will Executive Produce Her EP