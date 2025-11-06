The Ride Stops Here : Six Flags America Closes After More Than 50 Years

After 50 years, Six Flags America has officially closed its Bowie, Maryland, location. The park, located in the Washington, D.C. metro area, welcomed its last visitors on Nov. 2. The park employed over 70 full-time employees.

Six Flags Entertainment merged with Cedar Fair in July 2024 amid financial struggles. The newly merged company now owns more than 20 amusement parks, water parks, and resorts across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The decision to close the park is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to restructure and manage its existing debt.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Richard Zimmerman, Six Flags president and CEO, said in a May, 2025 press release “After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment, “ Zimmerman said.

About four months later, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced Zimmerman’s upcoming departure from the company following substantial profit losses.

The park took to social media to thank its longtime supporters.

“Thank you, Six Flags America fans, for 50 years of family fun. We will always cherish the memories made together.”

Thank you, Six Flags America fans, for 50 years of family fun. We will always cherish the memories made together. 💙 pic.twitter.com/8vhHP37bTJ — Six Flags America (@SixFlagsDC) November 2, 2025

Six Flags fans flooded the comments section with personal memories of the park.

Thank you for the memories. You truly will be missed. I first went back when it was called Wild World, and now it’s closed. So sad.” A fan replied.

“This was my first real job, another follower noted.

Six Flags Entertainment said it is unsure what it will do with the park’s equipment after it closes.

“We have not yet determined what will happen to each ride or attraction after the park is closed, but relocation to other Six Flags parks or selling to other amusement park operators are options that may be considered,” the company told People.

The park opened its doors in 1974 as a drive-thru safari known as The Wildlife Preserve and later relaunched as a Six Flags park in 1999.

RELATED CONTENT: Elevating Your Excellence: Thelma Golden Is At The Forefront Of Black Art And Culture