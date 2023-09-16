'Serious Drops': Podcast Diving Into Skateboard Culture To Debut

A new podcast that will cover all things skateboard culture is about to launch.

Serious Drops is a Black-owned pro skateboarding and culture podcast led by three skateboard enthusiasts–Karly Moreno, radio host Dejai Jeffries, and singer Jasmine Villegas. Serious Drops recently taped a live session at SneakerCon in Los Angeles on Sept. 15 as the official podcast and media partner for 4DL. One of the featured guests on this special episode was pro skater Robert Neal. Co-founder of footwear prototype studio FCTRY LAb Omar Bailey and pro skater Theotis Beasley were scheduled to also join the taping.

And in March 2024, Serious Drops will again partner with 4DL. This time, Serious Drops will be the official podcast and media partner for 4DL‘s pro skateboarding best trick competition in Los Angeles. 4DL, which stands for “4 Da Love,” will be the first-of-its-kind skateboarding best trick competition and music festival. The debut event will be happening at Optimist Studios.

The competition and music festival will feature some of the world’s top professional skateboarders, music

headliners, and other skate-centric activations and vendors. Serving as the event’s emcee will be pro skateboarder and model Briana King. The event will pair three men and eight women in a head-to-head best trick competition by giving each pair three minutes to perform their best trick against a backdrop of avid

skate fans.

So far, veteran pro skaters Robert Neal, Boo Johnson, and Keelan Dadd will be competing with other skaters who will be announced at a later time.

“I can’t wait to show skateboarding fans a new and exciting competition with some of the best women and men in skate today,” said Shelton Lewis, CEO of 4DL’s production outfit, IDM. “We’re excited to reveal a completely new experience with 4DL, while celebrating skateboarding’s connection to culture with our Serious Drops podcast.”

Serious Drops will premiere wherever you tune in for podcasts starting on Thursday, September 22. The show will have new episodes weekly. The podcast will have a marquee presence at 4DL next year, which will include live coverage of the competition and performances.