Slim Thugs' Boss Life Construction Company Gives Back To Community

If you’re wondering why Houston rapper Slim Thug hasn’t released any new music in a while, he’s been busy taking care of his community.

The rapper-turned-entrepreneur started a construction company, Boss Life Construction, and has provided affordable housing since 2015, AfroTech reports. Alongside co-founders Cory Crawford and Troy Green, Boss Life is the go-to company that “cultivates a true sense of community for both families and single, young professionals alike.”

The company’s Instagram page is full of projects it worked on or will be working on in the future, including duplexes and townhomes. Its website also gives insight into homes that Houston natives can take advantage of. The Houston Chronicle highlighted Boss Life Construction as a nonprofit spin-off of his parent company, BossLife Inc. During an interview on “Sway’s Universe” in 2017, Thug, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, told Sway he’s excited to “put on” for H-Town. “We wanted to build a little small community and acres that was nice so people don’t have to leave,” Thomas said. “We went to the city, and they gave me my own day, so I was like, ‘What’s something different we can do in Houston to give back?’ So when they gave me my one day, they told us about Lara Lots, where if you build affordable housing, you get the land for like $1.”

The “Sunshine” rapper isn’t the only one giving back to the community that raised him. Since graduating from Texas Southern University, Megan Thee Stallion founded the Pete & Thomas Foundation in 2022, which provides resources for positive change for women, children, and senior citizens in underserved Houston communities. Trae Tha Truth hosts the annual Trae Day community weekend, providing community service projects in a safe environment. He also opened an ice cream shop in 2021 called Handy Homemade Ice Cream which gives employment opportunities to people with special needs, like his son.