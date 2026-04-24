News by Kandiss Edwards Smokey Robinson’s Countersuit Partially Dismissed The proceedings will return to the discovery phase of the accusers' primary lawsuits.







A California judge has dismissed some parts of countersuit filed by Motown legend Smokey Robinson against four women who accused him of sexual assault, ruling that the singer’s legal claims regarding defamation lacked sufficient evidence.

The 86-year-old “Cruisin'” singer filed the retaliatory suit last year, alleging that the women were engaging in a “shakedown” and defamation. Robinson’s legal team argued that the accusers had fabricated the allegations in an attempt to extort money from his estate.

In a ruling handed down April 23, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kevin Brazile determined that Robinson failed to meet the legal threshold required to prove that the women acted with “actual malice” or that their underlying claims were demonstrably frivolous at this stage of litigation, TMZ reported.

Brazile tossed out the defamation aspects of the countersuit, according to CBS News, because the disputed statements constituted protected activity.

But, “there is evidence supporting the Robinsons, including inconsistencies and unusual circumstances, like encouraging a sister to work after the assaults,” court records stated. “However, the evidence of actual malice does not approach the clear and convincing standard.”

In their original filings, the plaintiffs alleged that Robinson utilized his position of power and industry influence to groom and eventually assault them. They have sought unspecified damages for emotional distress and battery. Robinson has consistently denied all allegations of wrongdoing, maintaining that his interactions with the women were either non-existent or strictly professional.

Robinson’s attorneys have indicated they intend to appeal the judge’s decision, asserting that the dismissal “ignores the clear evidence of a coordinated effort to tarnish a legendary career.”

The case comes amid a continued wave of legacy litigation in the entertainment industry, as older statutes of limitations are challenged or expanded in various jurisdictions. For now, the focus of the proceedings will return to the discovery phase of the accusers’ primary lawsuits, as both sides prepare for further hearings later this summer.

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