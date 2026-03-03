News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Smoothie King Fires Two Employees Who Denied Service To Trump Supporters Two Smoothie King workers lost their job after denying service to Trump supporters.







Two women who worked at a Smoothie King location in Michigan have been terminated over a now-viral video showing them denying service to a couple of Trump supporters.

The smoothie chain confirmed in a March 2 social media statement that two employees at a Smoothie King location in Ann Arbor are “no longer with the business” after a couple said they were denied service because the husband was wearing clothing bearing President Donald Trump’s name.

“Following an investigation into an incident involving a guest who was refused service at a franchised location in Michigan yesterday, the franchise owner has taken immediate action and the two employees involved are no longer with the business,” the company wrote on X.

location in Michigan yesterday, the franchise owner has taken immediate action and the two employees involved are no longer with the business. Both the franchise owner and Smoothie King corporate have reached out to the guest several times to apologize and will continue to follow — Smoothie King (@SmoothieKing) March 2, 2026

The terminations came after a woman shared a video alleging she and her husband were denied service because he was wearing a hoodie with Trump’s name on it. The footage shows the couple in a heated exchange with two employees, who said they had the right to refuse service because they felt “uncomfortable.”

“We were just wanting a smoothie, and you literally looked at us, and I asked you if everything was okay, and you said, ‘We don’t feel comfortable serving you’ because of my husband’s hoodie. That is discrimination,” the woman said.

“Okay, well, have a great day,” one of the employees can be heard saying.

”That is illegal,” the man’s wife says.

“I said Trump discriminates (against) us,” another employee says.

“Okay, well, that has nothing to do with us getting a smoothie,” the man’s wife replies.

The man’s wife then tells the employees that she intends to call the police as she leaves the business.

Employees at "Smoothie King " all refuse to serve Trump supporters. I posted the employees' video a few minutes ago. This is the customer's video and POV.



“Smoothie King is facing mass calls to fire the entire crew at its Ann Arbor, Michigan location after they refused… pic.twitter.com/lIo2DdnDJl — ❤🎹 Ames 🎹❤ (@Real_Ames) March 2, 2026

According to reports, a GoFundMe campaign launched by one of the terminated employees, who claimed she received death threats after being filmed without her consent and as a minor, was later taken down.

