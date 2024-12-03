Snoop Dogg Gifted Daughter With $1M Wedding Gift

Popular recording artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg recently revealed that he gave his daughter, Cori Broadus, a $1 million gift as her wedding present.

According to People, “Tha Doggfather” rapper and Cori appeared on a recent broadcast of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which aired on Dec. 2. During the conversation with the talk show host, Snoop shared that he gave Cori a wedding gift that she has not even opened yet.

“The only thing about this gift is she never got to open it, or she hasn’t opened it yet. It was $1 million for her wedding,” Snoop said. After the audience reacted to the gift, he explained that he would have only spent 10% of that amount and pocketed the remaining.

“I told her if it was me, my wedding would’ve been for $100,000, and $900,000 would’ve went in my pocket.”

Snoop revealed that Cori hadn’t opened the gift yet because her wedding was postponed after she suffered a stroke in January. She is presently engaged to her fiancé, Wayne Duece.

The journey to her marriage is being documented for the reality TV series, “Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story,” which debuts on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the E! network. Episodes are being streamed on Peacock. The docuseries follows the couple and the planning of their upcoming nuptials. The pair have been engaged for over two years after agreeing to marriage in November 2022.

Snoop has taken an obvious liking to his future son-in-law, as he confirmed that he is confident that Wayne will take care of his daughter.

“As a father, you know. I’m gonna speak for him because, as a father, one thing you know is when it’s your baby girl, you ain’t gonna hand her off to nobody who ain’t gonna handle her with care,” Snoop stated.

