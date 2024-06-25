Snoop Dogg Runs 200 Meter Race At U.S. Olympic Team Track And Field Trials

Earlier this year, NBC Sports announced that Snoop Dogg would join its Olympic coverage this summer in Paris. But, before he starts his duties in July, the “Gin & Juice” lyricist took to the field over the weekend at the U.S. Olympic Team track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, and took it upon himself to run the 200-meter race (unofficially, of course).

According to Rolling Stone, Snoop D-O Double G had some competition when he headed to the track to participate in a race at the Olympic trials on June 23. He ran against some seasoned professional sprinters: four-time Olympic medalist Ato Bolden–Bronze medal winner in the 200m at the 1996 and 2000 games–and Wallace Spearmon, multiple medal winner who has run in the track and field World Championships.

Snoop, a known connoisseur of cannabis, did not finish in first place. It took him 34.44 seconds to cross the finish line, which he was proud of. Spearmon crossed the line first ahead of Bolden, but it still left Snoop with a smile on his face, although he had to catch his breath shortly after the run.

After finding out the time, he said, “34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain’t bad.”

Snoop Dogg had to check out his speed at Hayward Field during #TrackFieldTrials24! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WhvaNIaxKo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 23, 2024

Snoop will team up with NBC Olympic host Mike Tirico when the network airs the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on NBC and Peacock from July 26 to Aug. 11.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” said Snoop Dogg in a written statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions, and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

