Celebrity News by Selena Hill Snoop Dogg Rolls Out New ‘Snoopsicle’ Frozen Treat In Costco Stores The entertainment mogul continues expanding his food empire with Snoopsicles arriving at select Costco stores







Just in time for the summer, entertainment mogul and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is adding Snoopsicle to his growing food empire.

The Grammy-nominated rapper has announced the launch of Snoopsicle, a new frozen dessert from his Dr. Bombay Ice Cream brand that is rolling out at select Costco locations nationwide. The frozen treat comes in a 24-count variety pack and retails for approximately $14.99, reports USA Today.

With just 60 calories per bar, Snoopsicles are the latest addition to Snoop’s expanding food and beverage business, which has evolved into one of celebrity culture’s most recognizable consumer brands with catchy promotional slogans like “Pop It While It’s Hot!”

The launch builds on the rapid growth of Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, the hip-hop-inspired frozen dessert company Snoop co-founded with his son, Cordell Broadus, who serves as the brand’s creative director. Since debuting at Walmart in 2023, the company has expanded into 7-Eleven stores, opened its first seasonal retail location along the Venice Beach Boardwalk in Los Angeles, and recently welcomed rapper Lil Baby as a co-founder and investor, according to People.

The brand has differentiated itself with bold flavors inspired by West Coast culture and ’90s nostalgia, including Iced Out Orange Cream, Sticky Caramel Apple, Tropical Sherbet Swizzle, and Baked Blueberry Muffin. The company says the goal is to reimagine traditional frozen desserts through music-inspired branding and unique flavor combinations.

For Snoop, whose business interests span spirits, breakfast foods, pet products, cannabis, fashion, and media, the Costco partnership represents another step toward transforming his personal brand into a diversified consumer products empire. The Snoopsicle launch also underscores the growing influence of celebrity-founded food brands as retailers continue trying to attract loyal fan bases.

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