 Snoop Dogg Opens Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.) Cafe In Amsterdam

Snoop Dogg has been busy this summer. The rapper, actor, author, and talk show host is currently moonlighting as an NBC News correspondent at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The D-O double G, took a break from living it up the City of Love to announce his latest business venture. The rap legend is bringing his Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.) brand to Amsterdam.

The two-floor establishment is a coffee shop that features an array of THC-infused goods.

Additionally, the store will carry exclusive strains of smokeables, edibles, and other cannabis lifestyle accessories.

“Amsterdam has always embraced cannabis, and so have I,” the megastar said in a news release. “It’s only right that I bring S.W.E.D. global to this iconic city that understands the joy of great cannabis and a good time.”

S.W.E.D. is located in the heart of the city on Marnixstraat Street. This prime location is known for its tourist attractions and bustling nightlife.

The ground floor will feature a sitting area where customers can socialize and consume their purchases.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot “ rapper opened his first S.W.E.D. store in Los Angeles in July 2024. Located on W. Centinela Ave, near LAX airport, the dispensary offers various strains of cannabis, edibles, topicals, and accessories. Additionally, it provides delivery services for those living in the greater Los Angeles area.

In 2023, Snoop Dogg launched Death Row Cannabis with fellow rapper Berber. Death Row Cannabis features a line of products dedicated to the late rapper 2Pac. According to the “Gin and Juice” rapper, it was 2pac who gave him his first blunt.

“That first blunt sparked a friendship that ran deep,” Snoop said in a 2023 press release. “We’ll always have his music, but this is another way I can bring what was meaningful to 2Pac to his fans.”

S.W.E.D. Amsterdam will officially open its doors to the public on Aug. 1, 2024.

