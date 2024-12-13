Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Snoop Dogg’s Son On Breaking Glass Ceilings In The Board Room, ‘It’s Hardly Any 27-Year-Old Black Kids Inside the Rooms’ Snoop Dogg's son is laser-focused on carrying his father's legacy on the business side.







Snoop Dogg’s son, Cordell Broadus, is forging his own path in the business world as the creative director for his father’s Dr. Bombay Ice Cream brand. At under 30 and already holding an executive position, Broadus is fully aware of the unique opportunity he’s been given as a young Black man in business.

“My dad likes to say, you know, people like us, we don’t have identities,” Broadus, 27, told Blavity. ”We just go at our intuition, and I didn’t know what it was going to look like when I walked away, but I felt it would be empowering.”

Broadus committed to the University of California Los Angeles as one of the top-ranked wide receivers in the country during his high school career. With the lane wide open to pursue a career in professional sports, Broadus walked away from the game after a few seasons suiting up as a Bruin football player.

“I felt, you know, I would have an impact,” he said. “Not to say that athletes and musicians don’t have impacts, but I think when you have representation in the field where it’s not many of us, like all these meetings I’m at and all these consumer product things we’re doing, it’s hardly any 27-year-old Black kids inside the rooms.”

As the creative director of Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, Broadus shapes the brand’s vision, artistic direction, and storytelling, playing a crucial role in defining its identity and appeal. Using his platform and influence, he aims to broaden perspectives on business and entrepreneurship within the Black community. He encourages others to see the potential in owning their futures rather than feeling pressured to pursue careers in music or sports to succeed.

“I want to change that, and I feel good as far as taking that journey versus doing something, you know, that our culture has been doing for decades, and it’s not really, you know, breaking the mold,” he explained. “It’s not really inspiring us to be more.”

Broadus continued. “That’s not to take anything from athletes or musicians, but how do we have representation to be, you know, entrepreneurs and people in power of their own future? That’s really all it really is. Just hearing stories about my great-grandfather and my grandfather and just knowing, you know, our family lineage don’t just start with Snoop. It’s more of a business side that many people don’t know.”

Since launching just over a year ago, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream has generated over $10 million in revenue and is now available in most grocery stores nationwide, including major convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Speedway. With distinctive flavors like Peanut Butter Jelly Time, Rollin’ in the Dough, Tropical Sherbet Swizzle, and more, Broadus believes this is only the beginning. He and his family are focused on expanding their reach globally, one product at a time, as they work toward building lasting generational wealth.

“It starts with my great-grandfather in Mississippi,” Broadus said. “He owned a dairy farm, and we’re not, you know, using those recipes or nothing like that, but just the mentality of being a Black man in the ’50s and ’60s, owning land, owning, you know, things that can bring passive income.”