Social Media Reacts To List Of ‘Special Guests’ Attending Black Conservative Federation’s Legacy Of Freedom Ball

The Black Conservative Federation—“the premier hub for Black conservatives”—is hosting its annual Legacy of Freedom Ball, and the guest list is garnering reactions on social media.

A flyer posted on social media shows several Black influencers, hip-hop stars, and retired athletes scheduled to attend the ball taking place during President-elect Donald J. Trump’s inauguration weekend on Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C.

Faces of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, rappers Waka Flocka and Fivio Foreign, and conservative YouTubers The Cartier Family and Anton Daniels, are plastered on the flyer as “special and celebrity guests.”

Activist Deray Mckesson reposted the flyer on X, calling the lineup “embarrassing.”

The “honorary event chairs” include some of Congress’ Black GOP members, such as Reps. Byron Donalds (FL) and Wesley Hunt (TX). Sports journalist Sage Steele and former NFL player Jack Brewer are on the list as are Florida’s former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll and Dr. Alveda King, the evangelist niece of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Social media users criticized the guests for potentially switching up their platforms for “clout.” @DCAZ480 specifically mentioned the Cartier Family: “So Cartier Family went from posting videos of seeing songs/videos for the first time to this?!”

Another user, @navygirl84, alleges that appearances are all about money. “People will do anything for clout. Some of us have lost our way. Sheer Coonery.”

But fellow Black conservatives celebrated the lineup. CEO of Spectre Strategies, Javon A. Price, responded to Mckesson’s tweet.

“Embarrassing? What’s embarrassing is dismissing a historic celebration of freedom, diversity of thought, and President Trump’s victory,” he wrote. “BCF should be proud to honor this legendary win.”

Embarrassing? What’s embarrassing is dismissing a historic celebration of freedom, diversity of thought, and President Trump’s victory. BCF should be proud to honor this legendary win.



Brown and Flocka, whose real name is Juaquin James Malphurs, made headlines after both became avid Trump supporters, endorsing him early in his campaign. The Queens, NY-born rapper even claimed he would leave the country if Vice President Kamala Harris won the 2024 presidential election.

Fivio Foreign, a fellow New York-born rapper, released a pro-Trump song with artist Kodak Black in August 2024. He was also seen at several Trump rallies.

