New Hair, Who Dis? Social Media Clowns Trump Over New Hairdo

Newsweek reports that President-elect Donald Trump debuted a new look underneath his signature “Make America Great Again” hat.

Trump removed his hat and showed off his new look while appearing at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. As the video circulated throughout social media, some users gushed over his new look, claiming it made him look “more youthful.”

The swirly birds nest is gone! Trump gets a makeover, debuting a new closer cropped hairstyle. Got to admit it’s a big improvement, and makes him look more youthful. pic.twitter.com/sFeP33yv05 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 18, 2024

But others welcomed an opportunity to clown the incoming President. One user compared his look to the “Home Alone” character Buzz McCallister.

Trump's chose the Buzz McCallister for his new hairstyle.🔥🤣 Lookin SHARP! pic.twitter.com/89WKpQLGSf — Chad Harper (@chadharperx) December 18, 2024

@AJFrancis410 said the hairdo reminded him of the “1980s NFL Bust haircut.”

Trump rocking the 1980s NFL Bust hair cut https://t.co/muhx1SpXCf — A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) December 18, 2024

It even caught the attention of some conservative news hosts. During a Fox News broadcast, Outnumbered panelists Emily Compagno and Harris Faulkner debated whether Trump’s new look was an updated haircut or a case of hat hair. According to The Independent, Compagno celebrated Trump for keeping the “same iconic hairdo” since the 1980s and ranked it amongst the legendary looks of Elvis Presley and Farrah Fawcett. She labeled it as “one of history’s most iconic cuts.”

She then asked her co-hosts for their thoughts. Faulkner labeled it “winds of winning” when Compagno said the ‘do is a golfer’s issue because of his hat. “They have blown back his ‘do,’ and he is leaning into the victory,” Faulkner said.

The indicted businessman has historically been protective of his hair, as there have been claims of him sporting a wig for decades. During a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, Trump claimed he doesn’t comb his mane forward, nor does he have “a bad hairline.” “When you think about it, it’s not bad. I mean, I get a lot of credit for comb-overs. But it’s not really a comb-over. It’s sort of a little bit forward and back,” he said.

“I’ve combed it the same way for years. Same thing, every time.”

He maintained that same energy in 2013 by tweeting, “As everybody knows, but the haters and losers refuse to acknowledge, I do not wear a ‘wig.’ My hair may not be perfect, but it’s mine.”

To prove it, shortly before winning the White House in 2016, late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon rubbed his hand in his hair, messing it up during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

