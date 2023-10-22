Son Of Nashville Police Chief Wanted For Alleged Shooting Of Two Nashville Area Police Officers

The estranged son of Nashville Police Department Chief John Christopher Drake is accused of shooting two officers in a suburb of the Tennessee capital. He is still at large.

Drake Jr. has been accused of shooting two police officers outside of a Dollar General. The elder Blake issued a statement to the press, saying, “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt.”

According to KIRO 7 News, Drake Jr. allegedly shot the two police officers around 2:23 p.m. on Oct. 21. The police have asked residents of the Nashville suburb to shelter in place, as they consider the 38-year-old to be armed and dangerous.

The Police Chief of La Vergne, Christopher Moews, said during a press conference that as the officers were pursuing a possible stolen vehicle and attempting to question Dlake, that he allegedly produced a handgun and shot the two men.

“Our officers were investigating a stolen vehicle. They made contact with a subject. They struggled with that subject,” Moews said. “During that struggle the suspect produced a handgun and fired shots.”

One officer was struck in the left shoulder, and the other was shot in the right groin and right shoulder. At press time, both men were at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition.

Drake Jr. and his father have been estranged for some time, according to his father’s official statement on the shooting. “Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38 years old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon,” Drake Sr. explained. “He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued a statement announcing a Blue Alert for Drake Jr. following the shooting along with a short description of Drake and two photos, saying, “Drake is 38 y/o. He’s 5’11”, weighs 195 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in LaVergne in the area of Stones River Road near Lake Forest Drive, wearing back t-shirt with hockey mask graphic.”

They have urged the public to contact them with any information that they may have that will lead to the arrest of Drake Jr.

