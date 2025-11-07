Soulja Boy, Safaree Among Celebrities Trying To Persuade Trump to Pardon Sean Kingston

Sean “Diddy” Combs is not the only celebrity seeking a pardon. TMZ Hip Hop reports that recording artist Sean Kingston is seeking one and that several of his famous friends have written to President Donald Trump in an effort to secure his release and his mother’s release from prison.

The media outlet reports that hip-hop recording artist Soulja Boy, reality TV star and songwriter Safaree, and streamer Jack Doherty have all written letters to Trump.

Among the highlights, according to TMZ Hip Hop: “Soulja Boy calls the situation heartbreaking and wrong, having endured his own legal issues in the past … while Safaree, who long bonded with Sean through their Jamaican heritage, pointed out to Trump this is the type of injustice he’s been trying to combat.”

TMZ Hip Hop obtained a pardon application that was filed by Kingston’s legal team. Along with the application were the letters from the aforementioned personalities. It was submitted to the White House in July.

Janice Turner was sentenced to five years in prison in July, while her son was given three-and-a-half years in August. U.S. District Judge David Leibowitz ordered Kingston and Turner to pay $38,500 in restitution to a victim identified as “B.C.”

Kingston and his mother were found guilty March 28 of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud after being accused of defrauding a handful of different businesses, including a jewelry business, a luxury bed company, a used luxury and exotic car dealership, and a luxury microLED TV company. The pair’s crimes totaled more than $1 million.

6 South Florida reported that Turner may face deportation to her home island of Jamaica after she completes her sentence.

The duo committed multiple crimes between April 2023 and March 2024.

Turner was arrested during a May 2024 raid at the Southwest Ranches mansion that Kingston lived. Kingston was arrested the same day in California after arrest warrants were issued for him and his mother.

