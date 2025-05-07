News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia City Launches Affordable Housing Program For Officers To Live Where They Serve The program aims to reduce crime and make residents feel safer in their communities







South Fulton, Georgia’s police department has partnered with Progress Residential, a real estate agency, to provide officers with affordable residences in the city.

Police chief Keith Meadows, believes the initiative will reduce crime in certain areas by providing the “right type of presence.”

“We want to get our police officers moving back into the city,” Meadows told Fox 5. “Certainly, there were some areas that [were] more challenging than others, and we want to make sure we have the right type of presence in those particular areas.”

Thus far, 12 officers have joined the program. They receive 35% off their monthly rent for single-family homes and a $400 monthly stipend toward living expenses.

“Having our police officers there instantly translated into residents coming over and having dialogue with our police officers, and all of these things certainly help to foster communications around safety,” Meadows explained.

By having officers more invested in the neighborhoods they patrol, they can better understand what these areas deal with regarding crime and safety. South Fulton is also predominantly Black, with 2024 U.S. Census data estimating that Black people account for over 91% of the population.

According to Census Data from 2006 to 2010, as examined by USA Today, only 31% of officers across 745 cities and towns were residents of those areas.

“This is one of the ways we are putting a stake in the ground and making an investment, frankly, in the communities where we’re operating,” Progress Residential Executive VP and General Counsel Ama Romaine said.

Some residents shared with Fox 5 how the housing program makes South Fulton a “safe space,” especially for kids. “…My nephew, he comes over here sometimes, and you’re not too worried about anything really happening to him,” said Saje Alston.

Progress Residential hopes its pilot program in South Fulton will encourage other police departments to participate.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Rescinds HBCU Support: A Dismantling Of Opportunity For Our Youth

