The Southern Drawl Is Slipping Away In Georgia’s Youth

A research study conducted by the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech revealed that Southern accents are undergoing a transformation.

Dr. Jon Forrest, who spoke with WSBTV about the findings, highlighted that the shift is most pronounced among Black Georgians in their 20s.

“We observed a significant change among Gen Z speakers, particularly in Metro Atlanta. The traditional accent, once closely associated with Georgia, has evolved considerably,” Forrest said.

The study shows that these accent changes are not limited to Georgia alone. Cities with historically distinct regional accents, such as those in the South, are also experiencing similar shifts. Despite these changes, Forrest isn’t concerned. He believes that just as cultural traditions evolve over time, so too does language.

“Just as culture changes and traditions adapt, language does too. We’re shaping a new Georgia, a new South, every day,” Forrest explained.

The decline of the Southern drawl is just one example of the evolving nature of speech in recent years. Another noteworthy trend, according to speech-language pathologists, is the rise of vocal fry. This vocal change is characterized by a creaky pitch at the end of sentences.

Some call the change of sound a phenomenon that only popped up in the 2010s, but Speech Language Pathologist Laura Pucell Verdun denied these claims while speaking with ASHA Wire.

“Vocal fry has always been there,” says Verdun. “This didn’t just crop up in 2010. It’s always been a component of American English,” as well as of other English dialects, including Australian and British.

Vocal fry, often associated with younger speakers, is becoming more prevalent as it spreads beyond the South, adding to the growing landscape of linguistic change. While some critics point to its overuse, others view it as another sign of the dynamic nature of language, constantly evolving with the times.

