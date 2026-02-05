Celebrity News by Jameelah Mullen Sparkle Shuts Down Grooming Allegations, Says She Tried To Shield Niece From R. Kelly Sparkle’s niece, Reshona Landfair, alleges her aunt was partly responsible for her abuse in a new memoir.







R&B singer Sparkle, a former R. Kelly protégé, is speaking out against new allegations from her niece, Reshona Landfair, who claims she was groomed and abused by Kelly as a teenager. Landfair asserts that her aunt, whose real name is Stephanie Edwards, played a role in introducing her to Kelly and her subsequent abuse.

Landfair is the 14-year-old girl in the sexually explicit video that became key evidence in his federal court case. Kelly was later convicted on several charges, including child pornography, bribery, sex trafficking, and multiple Mann Act violations. The singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In her memoir Who’s Watching Shorty?: Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse, Landfair accuses her aunt Sparkle of encouraging her to get closer to R. Kelly. According to Landfair, the encounter led to years of physical and mental abuse.

Sparkle, who is best known for her 1998 duet with Kelly, “Be Careful,” responded to the allegations on Instagram.

“Any suggestion that I groomed, facilitated, or enabled harm to my niece is untrue and deeply painful, especially given my documented history at the time and throughout,” the R&B singer wrote.

She explained that after discovering her niece was spending time with Kelly unsupervised, she contacted DCFS and cooperated with authorities. She also mentioned that she testified against Kelly in his 2008 child pornography case, even though she was advised not to. Sparkle said she testified against the disgraced musician because she prioritized her niece’s safety over her career.

The singer sent her niece well wishes and mentioned that Landfair might still be trying to understand what happened to her and who could be responsible for the harm.

“I wish her continued healing and peace as she continues to not only find her voice, but hopefully require accountability from those closest to her.”

Released on Feb 3, 2005, Who’s Watching Shorty? Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse is available for purchase in audio or hard copy formats.

