St. Augustine’s University Appoints First Black Woman Board Of Trustees Chair

Earlier in August, Saint Augustine's secured an important victory, a federal injunction that allows the university to keep its accreditation.







The beleaguered Saint Augustine’s University appointed its first Black woman chair to its Board of Trustees as it attempts to create stability to restore its accreditation status. According to HBCU Gameday, Sophie L. Gibson, a business leader from Atlanta, will replace Brian A. Boulware, who stepped down from the position Gibson inherits after leading the Board since 2019.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of this historic institution during a time of great challenge and transformation. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and confident in the leadership of Chair Gibson and the Board to guide SAU into a bright future,” Boulware said.

Making more history, the appointment of Gibson also means that both the top two positions on the Board —chair and vice chair —will be held by women. V. Lynette Mitchell, a 1989 graduate of SAU, will serve as Gibson’s second-in-command as they prepare to lead the university.

“We are deeply grateful for the steady leadership of Trustee Boulware during challenging times,” Gibson said in a pre-written statement. “As we move into this new chapter, we honor their contributions while embracing a bold, strategic path forward that will strengthen our impact for generations to come.”

Mitchell echoed Gibson’s sentiments in her own statement, “We are turning the page to an exciting new era for SAU-–one guided by a clear strategic direction and a renewed Falcon spirit.”

Earlier in August, Saint Augustine’s secured an important victory, a federal injunction that allows the university to keep its accreditation while it challenges an earlier ruling by its accrediting body. The university is also raising funds through its “Believe in SAU: A Falcon Is Not an Ordinary Bird” campaign.

Funds from the campaign will be used to support operations and the legal defense fund. Alternatively, donors also have the option to donate directly to Alston & Bird L.L.P., the university’s legal team.

As The News & Observer reported, leaders emphasized the importance of the injunction for the university’s prospects.

“This is a tremendous win for Saint Augustine’s University and, most importantly, for our students,” Saint Augustine’s interim president, Marcus H. Burgess, said in a news release after the injunction ruling. “Thanks to our supporters, we will open our (virtual) doors on Sept. 2 as an accredited institution, just as we promised. We have said all along that we will stop at nothing to maintain our accreditation and continue serving our scholars — and we meant it.”

“We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of support from our alumni and friends,” Gibson said in a statement. “Their commitment ensured we had the resources to take this crucial legal step to protect our students and our mission. This injunction is not just a legal reprieve; it is a testament to the power of the Falcon community. It allows us to continue educating our students without interruption as we vigorously defend SAU’s future in court, and it shows that we soar higher when we soar together.”

