News by Jameelah Mullen TS Madison’s Starter House For Formerly-Incarcerated Black Trans Women Opens On Trans Day Of Visibility Ts Madison turns her former home into a haven for a vulnerable community.







Ts Madison celebrated National Trans Day of Visibility by opening the Ts Madison Starter House, a transitional home for formerly incarcerated Black transgender women. The suburban home in metro Atlanta will accommodate up to four occupants, providing them with support and access to resources to facilitate a smoother reintegration into society. Madison partnered with the National African American Leadership Conference on Health Disparities and Social Justice (NAESM) to transform her former home into a safe house for trans women. The Ts Madison Starter House is a member of the SAFE Housing Network, a collective of organizations that offer reentry services to formerly incarcerated people.

The reality show star shared her excitement about the grand opening of the starter home on social media.

“Today was THE day! I can’t explain how my heart feels right now, but we DID IT, “ the mogul wrote on her Instagram page.

“To MY SISTERS! B*tch, it’s all about community! We have to take care of each other. The blessings I’ve received have not been about me but about US. Let’s show up for each other. “

The inability to obtain stable housing is a major factor contributing to recidivism. Furthermore, formerly incarcerated LGBTQ+ individuals encounter unique challenges as their healthcare needs and experiences of discrimination intersect, making it even more difficult to reintegrate into society after incarceration. The National Institute of Health reports LGBTQ+ individuals are incarcerated at a rate three times higher than that of the US adult population. Black transgender women are incarcerated at approximately ten times that rate, as reported by the National Black Women’s Justice Institute.

Madison tells The Atlanta Voice that the transition home does not receive government funding, and she is seeking community support to help cover the costs of maintaining the house.

“I need y’all to donate to this project because this isn’t funded by anyone but us. This is by us, for us, and this is why we need us,” the actress told the outlet.

Visit the NAESM website to make donations.

