Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Stefon Diggs Defeats The Buffalo Bills Then Shows Love To Former Teammate Josh Allen







New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs spent four years with the Buffalo Bills, forming a tandem with quarterback Josh Allen. And although they are now opponents, they embraced each other after the Patriots defeated the Bills 23-20 at Diggs’ former home stadium.

According to Mass Live, the former teammates shared a hug and showed the respect they have for each other once the game ended at Highmark Stadium in New York. As the two men hugged, Diggs told Allen he loved him, and the quarterback reciprocated the words.

Big hug from Josh Allen for Stefon Diggs postgame.

Lots of respect here. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/xVNySQ8PGM — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 6, 2025

Although it wasn’t the first time the two faced each other after Diggs left the team, it was the first time Diggs played at Highmark Stadium as an opponent. The two faced each other when Diggs was a member of the Houston Texans, the team the Bills traded him to. When the teams faced each other at NRG Stadium in Texas, Allen and the Bills also lost that game by the identical score of 23-20, so now, Diggs is 2-0 against his former team.

Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots during the offseason.

The wide receiver spoke about his relationship with Allen after the game, reiterating the respect he has for his former teammate.

“That’s my dawg, man,” Diggs said.

“Obviously, things happen, the business happens, but I spent a lot of time here and I’ve got a lot of love and respect for that young man. He’s a tremendous player. He’s one of the boys. Obviously, things happen and I’m not here (anymore), but I consider myself a real one… we built a special bond. That was my guy. I’m not going to switch up or act like I don’t have a lot of love and respect for that young man. So when I see him, I try to give him that reminder.”

The victory brought the Patriots’ record to 3-2, while the Bills (4-1) lost their first game of the season. Diggs finished the contest with 10 receptions for 146 yards.

