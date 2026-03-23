Stefon Diggs Takes Football Field For First Time Since Release By New England Patriots

After failing to win this year’s Super Bowl and amid some off-field issues, the New England Patriots released wide receiver Stefon Diggs earlier this month, less than a year after signing him to a multi-year contract. He was recently seen in public for the first time, participating in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

According to Patriots Wire, the former Patriots player was seen practicing with other players on March 21 as they prepared for that day’s three-team competition. The classic featured current and former NFL players competing for the inaugural flag football title. He played on the same team as Patriots legend Tom Brady, who also took part in the games, competing with Founders FFC, which was co-captained by Brady and Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Diggs was caught on video speaking to his fellow teammates before the games started that day.

Three teams competed in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Founders FFC, Team USA Football, and Wildcats FFC all took to the gridiron to compete for the title.

According to NFL.com, Brady connected on a touchdown to Diggs to take a quick 8-0 lead that would be the highlight of the day for the team as they lost the game 43-16 to Team USA. Team USA had already defeated Wildcats FFC 39-16 before blowing out Founders FFC. The Wildcats then handed the Founders another loss, 34-26, leaving them winless in the competition. Team USA then stopped the Wildcats and took home the title, winning 24-14.

The official reason the Patriots released Diggs was that the team was saving money for the upcoming season (the team would have had to pay Diggs $26.5 million for next season). The franchise tried to restructure his deal, but negotiations failed, leaving the team no choice but to release him.

Patriot Wire reported that a reunion is possible, as the team has not ruled out bringing him back.

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