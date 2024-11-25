Stephen A. Smith Questions LeBron’s Social Media Exit And Its Connection To Son Bronny’s NBA Struggles

With LeBron James recent announcement that he’s swearing off social media for the moment, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith gave his thoughts on the reason why the basketball superstar really left social media.

Although the Los Angeles Lakers under head coach J.J. Redick have gotten off to a 10-6 start, the main focus has been on LeBron’s son, Bronny, and how the team is handling his development.

Many basketball fans, analysts, and even former NBA players agree that Bronny is not ready for the league and needs to spend time in the G League to develop his skills. The Lakers halfway agree—only allowing Bronny to play in home games in the G League. This has caused countless conversations with most saying it won’t help Bronny.

That includes Smith, who believe the problems that lie around Bronny’s lack of NBA skills are to be blamed on LeBron, who to start made sure his son was given a guaranteed contract for a player selected in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Smith and others believe that criticism surrounding Bronny is why LeBron removed himself off social media, which James announced on Nov. 20.

And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care ✌🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2024

Smith took to his YouTube show, The Stephen A. Smith Show, on Nov. 25 to address why he feels LeBron did so.

“LeBron James electing to get off of social media. Is that because of you, LeBron James, or is it because of your son, Bronny James, and his struggles?”

Smith put the blame solely on the basketball champion for making it known years ago that he wanted Bronny as his teammate, seemingly forcing the Lakers to make that move last year.

“Respectfully, this is all LeBron’s fault. It was LeBron James that told the world I wanna play with him in the NBA…Because he is LeBron James, he greased the skids and facilitated it happening.”

The sportscaster alos reminded that LeBron declared Bronny, who wasn’t even having a good season at USC, was ready for the NBA.

“Most importantly, LeBron James was caught saying publicly that Bronny James is better than some players in the NBA. Do you think people were gonna forget that?”