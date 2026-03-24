Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Stephen Curry Seen Wearing Nike Air More Uptempo 96 ‘Olympic’ In Atlanta The future NBA Hall of Famer has sparked speculation on which sneaker brand he will sign with after leaving Under Armour.







Ever since the partnership between sneaker brand Under Armour (UA) and NBA superstar Stephen Curry came to an end after more than a decade, people have speculated which sneaker company he will sign with next.

In the latest development, Curry, the four-time NBA champ and future Hall of Famer, was seen in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for the Golden State Warriors’ matchup against the Hawks sporting the Nike Air More Uptempo 96 “Olympic.”

Although he is currently injured, the cameras and eyes are still checking out what pair of sneakers the NBA’s 3-point king has on, as people try to figure out where he will land next. But Curry, 38, also seems to plan the sneaker “reveal” based on where the game is taking place.

The Nikes he had on were worn by Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen during the 1996 Olympics. The Olympics were held in Atlanta that summer, so he may have been paying tribute to the NBA legend on that day.

Steph Curry is rocking the “Olympic” Nike Air More Uptempo 96, paying tribute to Scottie Pippen and the shoes he wore in the ‘96 Atlanta Olympics 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ony09wD66C — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) March 22, 2026

Curry has been acknowledging and honoring several former NBA legends and cities since departing Under Armour. Right after the separation in November 2025, Bleacher Report reported that Curry was seen entering the Kia Center in Orlando during the team’s matchup against the Magic wearing a pair of Reebok Shaqnosis (Shaquille O’Neal’s signature sneakers back in the day).

As he warmed up on the court , he had on a pair of Nike Air Penny 2s (Penny Hardaway’s signature sneakers). O’Neal, the bruising center, and Hardaway, the dazzling, silky smooth guard, were teammates on the Magic for three memorable seasons during the early 1990s.

All eyes will continue to be on Curry, now in his 17th NBA season, while his feet look for a new home.

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