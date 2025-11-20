Which Sneaker Brand Will Stephen Curry Sign With After Under Armour?

After the reported split between Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Under Armour (UA), the sharpshooter has been seen in other competitors’ kicks before games, fueling speculation about who he may sign with.

Curry was wearing a pair of Nike “Mambacita” Kobe 6s, sparking shock and speculation during pregame warmups as the Warriors faced the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 14. He did wear a pair of his signature Under Armour sneakers when the game started. Curry said he wore the sneakers to honor Kobe Bryant.

“I know it’s weird seeing me in anything else other than my own shoes,” Curry said after the basketball game. “But just the idea of what he meant, I’ve talked about Kobe a lot. And that specific pair, I think, it speaks for itself, what it means.”

According to Bleacher Report, Curry was seen entering the Kia Center in Orlando during the team’s game against the Magic, wearing a pair of Reebok Shaqnosis (Shaquille O’Neal’s signature sneakers). He then wore a pair of Nike Air Penny 2s (Penny Hardaway’s signature sneakers) as he warmed up. O’Neal and Hardaway played together for the Magic during their careers. So, wearing the sneakers in Orlando may continue Curry’s trend of honoring of older stars while he potentially shops for a new deal.

Steph arrived in the Reebok Shaqnosis and warmed up in Air Penny 2s pic.twitter.com/hEX6PJtpmK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 19, 2025

Seeing Curry in sneakers outside of Under Armour is still a sight to behold, as he was the face of the brand for 12 years. Now that he is officially a free agent, folks are wondering which brand he may go to.

“I’m a free agent,” Curry said after the matchup against the Spurs. “I’m out here, new beginnings. I was blessed to have an unbelievable experience and take a chance on something that meant a lot to me over the last 13 years, and extremely proud of myself, my team, everybody who’s able to touch that business for that long.”

Curry signed with Under Armour after serving as a Nike spokesperson for four years. After a 12-year relationship, the parties agreed to part ways, but the Curry 13 is scheduled for release in February 2026. That will be the last product released under the UA brand.

