Stephen Curry, Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Introduce Player Exclusive: José Andrés

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, in collaboration with Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, has announced the release of their latest initiative, Player Exclusive: José Andrés.

This is the first Player Exclusive that isn’t directly tied to Curry’s achievements connected to a longtime friend and tastemaker.

“Gentleman’s Cut has always been about more than what’s in the glass; it’s about bringing people together, celebrating craftsmanship, and creating moments that matter,” said Curry in a written statement.

“Partnering with José on this Player Exclusive release is special because he embodies those same values through his food, his vision, and his commitment to community through his World Central Kitchen non-profit,” he added. “Together, we’re not only raising a glass to great bourbon, but also to the impact it can have when we use it to give back.”

The Player Exclusive: José Andrés reveals the bourbon’s vanilla backbone with notable flavors of dark raisins, fig jam, and honey steeped in spiced rum. The finish has threads of leather, nutmeg, and espresso roast. The spirit measures at 107 Proof, with the ingredients being 78% corn, 13% rye, and 9% malted barley.

The purchase of the bottle doesn’t just satisfy the taste buds; a majority of the proceeds will go toward World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit founded by Andrés in 2010, which provides food relief to communities facing crises around the globe.

“To me, food and drink provide a common language, a way to share joy and create community at home and around the world,” said Andrés. “It is an incredible honor to partner with Stephen Curry, a friend who shares the same passion for bringing people together, as we launch the first collaborative edition of Gentleman’s Cut: Player Exclusive series.”

The Player Exclusive: José Andrés can be purchased online through the Gentleman’s Cut website, as well as select retailers, via Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits.

