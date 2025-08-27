Stephen Curry Prepares To Open First Bar, ‘The Eighth Rule,’ In San Francisco

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is partnering with Michael Mina to open a bourbon-driven bar in San Francisco, “The Eighth Rule,” as Mina is spearheading a restaurant alongside the new venue.

The Eighth Rule, the first bar that the sharpshooter will be opening, will debut in October at The Westin St. Francis in Union Square. Mina will also be unveiling his restaurant, Bourbon Steak San Francisco, the latest in a string of other successful eateries. Curry will be working with Mina in his latest venture.

“To me, there’s nothing better than getting together with those you love over a glass of bourbon. That’s where the magic happens,” said Curry. “Creating my own bourbon brand paired with my friendship with Michael is like a master class in hospitality! I’ve always dreamt of creating my own little haven to bring people together, and now we have the perfect location. I cannot wait for people to come and see what we have in store.”

The Eighth Rule marks the NBA champion’s first foray into hospitality. The bar is named for the seven official rules governing the production of bourbon. The Eighth Rule invites people to define their own “rule” for how and why they drink. The MINA Group will work with Curry to bring his vision to life, running the day-to-day operations.

Curry’s closeness with Mina started over a decade ago when the chef initially partnered with his wife, Ayesha Curry. Being friends all these years has created a trust between the parties that will be extended to this partnership.

Mina is excited about the prospect of opening another restaurant in San Francisco.

“I’ll never forget the first time I came to San Francisco as a child,” said Mina. “It was the first time I saw diversity and numerous cultures coming together in one vibrant setting. I dreamt of living here one day, and I am beyond blessed to have defined my career as a chef and launched my company in the city that means so much to me. The Westin St. Francis especially holds significance as my first restaurant to receive Michelin Stars.”

“Opening alongside Stephen is the icing on the cake. We believe in San Francisco, and we are committed to continuing to provide spaces where people can come and eat, drink, celebrate, and feel welcome in one of the best cities in the world.”

There will be further announcements regarding the opening of The Eighth Rule and Bourbon Steak San Francisco at theminagroup.com.

RELATED CONTENT: K. Michelle’s Expertly Clears Delusional Journo During Interview, Affirming Her Rightful Place In Country Music