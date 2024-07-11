Stephon Marbury Launches Color-Changing Eyewear Brand

Former NBA player Stephon Marbury has set his sights on another line of business as he introduces Chamelo Eyewear.

According to Athletech News, the former New York Knicks point guard presents a new eyewear brand that is equipped with proprietary color-changing lenses. The company boasts that the lens technology will permit users to change it based on their environment, activity, mood, and style.

“Be different. See different. That’s the ethos we live by at Chamelo,” said Stephon Marbury, Chief Brand Officer of Chamelo, in a statement. “I’m excited to be involved in bringing a new wave of sunglasses to market that not only elevate style but also bring never-before-seen innovation and functionality to eyewear.”

The lens range in price from $199-$385 in five different styles with more in the coming months.

“The eyewear industry is built on outdated tech and smart eyewear has historically scared off consumers with impractical designs and lack of genuinely useful features,” said Reid Covington, CEO of Chamelo. “At Chamelo, we’re excited to lead the industry in bringing cutting-edge first-to-market technology to consumers and offering a level of customization and versatility never before seen in eyewear.”

Covington added, “From our Dusk™ instant electronic tint adjustable lenses to our Prismatic™ color-changing lenses, Chamelo empowers users to see clearly in changing light conditions and uniquely express themselves. Throw in world-class audio, and you have a fun, feature-packed wearable that looks and feels like a stylish pair of designer shades. You’ll never want to take them off (and you won’t need to).”

Later this year, the ex-basketball player will have some frames designed by him.

Marbury, who earned the nickname Starbury during his basketball playing days, grew up in Queens, NY. After playing one year at Georgia Tech, he declared for the NBA Draft in 1996. He played for his hometown team, the New York Knicks, and their crosstown rivals, the New Jersey Nets. He also did stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns, and the Boston Celtics before taking his career over to China. Although he never won an NBA championship, he did win three CBA (Chinese Basketball Association) titles before becoming a coach up until last year.

