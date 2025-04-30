Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Storm Reid Responds To TikTok Troll Who Criticized Her Decision To Go To College Storm Reid issued a classy flex when explaining her decision to go to college.







Actress Storm Reid issued a classy clapback to one TikTok troll who criticized her decision to attend college, citing the Emmy she won while studying for her degree.

The Last of Us star posted an April 24 TikTok video in response to one user who asked a shady question that downplayed the need for a college degree to obtain success.

“College isn’t a flex, success is. And college isn’t needed to be successful,” the comment read. “College just pushes people into debt. Unless you’re becoming a doctor or something, a lot of people don’t even use their degrees.”

While Reid doesn’t typically respond to negativity on social media, she took time to address this one as she approaches her May 16 graduation from the University of Southern California’s School of Dramatic Arts. The Euphoria star asked a question in return that highlighted her ability to obtain a college degree while also being a successful Emmy Award-winning actress.

“What do we call my success, plus going to college?” Reid replied. “My success plus getting a degree? What are we gonna call that? Let me know.”

“And you’re right, college isn’t for everybody, but it was for me. I wanted to go,” she continued. “I felt like I needed to go. I was able to do that and work full time. I wanted to work and I wanted to further my education, so I did that.”

Reid also emphasized how hard it is to get accepted into USC, which had a 12% acceptance rate when she got accepted, which has since dropped to 8%.

“I’m all for people having their own opinions,” Reid added. “But let’s be real. Let’s tap into reality. I did that. And I also got an Emmy while doing it, in college, 20 years old, junior in college.

“So, babe, again, back to my first question: What do we call being in college— about to graduate, actually — what do we call graduating plus being successful?” she concluded. “What do we call it? I would love to know.”

Reid is still booked and busy. While she won’t be in the third season of Euphoria, she’s set to appear in the comedy Killing Winston Jones and Teyana Taylor’s directorial debut, Get Lite.



RELATED CONTENT: College Students Returning To Campus, Abandoning Online Learning