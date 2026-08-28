(Photo: Samson Katt/flickr) Career by Selena Hill Study Finds Remote Workers Are Happier And Less Likely To Quit New research suggests flexibility may be a powerful tool for employee well-being and retention.







The return-to-office debate may be getting another reality check.

A new study published in Frontiers of Psychology last month found that fully remote workers reported being the happiest, while employees who worked entirely onsite reported the lowest. The research also found little evidence that working remotely weakened employees’ connections to colleagues or workplace culture.

Researchers analyzed 7,704 employees at a large healthcare organization, comparing fully remote, hybrid, and fully onsite workers. The study measured well-being across physical, mental, emotional, social, and financial dimensions and later compared those results with employee turnover data. Fully remote employees reported the strongest well-being, followed by hybrid workers, while fully onsite employees reported the lowest levels.

“Our findings challenge the idea that simply bringing people back into a building will automatically make them more engaged, connected, or likely to stay,” researchers Stefanie Johnson and Courtney Holladay told Fortune.

One year after the initial survey, employees with higher well-being were less likely to leave the organization, creating a potential business case for flexibility beyond employee preference. That matters for employers watching the bottom line, as employee turnover can carry significant costs, from recruiting and training to lost institutional knowledge and productivity. A 2019 Gallup analysis estimated that voluntary turnover was costing U.S. businesses $1 trillion annually.

Still, some of corporate America’s most prominent executives remain committed to return-to-office policies. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been a vocal advocate for in-person work, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also taken a hard line against remote work.

“The mistake is treating physical presence as the outcome rather than asking what organizations are trying to accomplish through it,” Johnson and Holladay told Fortune.

The researchers did not measure productivity, and the study focused on one large healthcare organization, meaning the findings may not translate equally across every industry or job function. But the research adds another data point to an increasingly important conversation for business leaders: whether showing up to an office is the same as building engagement.

For companies trying to retain talent and compete for skilled workers, the answer may be less about where employees work and more about whether the work arrangement supports them. As Johnson put it, employers should “design experiences that actually produce those outcomes.”

The remote-work conversation, in other words, may be bigger than office attendance. It is increasingly becoming a conversation about retention, workplace strategy, and whether companies are measuring the outcomes that really matter.

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