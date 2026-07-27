AI-generated image via Magnific Career by Selena Hill Working From Home Boosts Productivity In Gen Z Employees A new survey shows that most young employees are more productive when working from home.







As many companies continue pushing employees back into the office, a new study suggests Gen Z workers may have been right all along: home is where they do their best work.

What The Survey Says About The Numbers

According to a new survey commissioned by workplace design firm Diamond Interiors, 53% of Gen Z employees say they are more productive when working remotely than they are in a traditional office. The findings add fresh momentum to the debate over return-to-office mandates as employers across industries continue weighing flexibility against in-person collaboration, reports TechRadar.

Researchers found that younger workers credit their increased productivity to fewer distractions, better control over their environment, and greater comfort while working from home. Many young professionals also entered the workforce after spending their college years learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, making them less accustomed to noisy, open-office environments.

“The traditional office isn’t necessarily broken, but it hasn’t evolved at the pace people have,” Rebecca Waller, head of Design at Diamond Interiors, said in a statement. “Open-plan spaces can be fantastic for collaboration, but they often fall short when it comes to supporting focused, individual work. Today’s workforce, especially younger generations, expect environments that flex with the task at hand.”

Workspaces Haven’t Evolved With The Times

The report argues that employers face a choice: redesign office spaces to better accommodate focused work or recognize remote work as a legitimate long-term productivity strategy rather than a temporary solution birthed during the pandemic.

The findings arrive as workplace leaders remain divided over the future of hybrid work. While many executives argue that in-person work strengthens company culture, mentorship, and collaboration, employees—particularly younger professionals—continue to prioritize flexibility and work-life balance.

Still, remote work is not without its challenges. Researchers have noted that fully remote arrangements can reduce spontaneous collaboration and make it harder for younger employees to build workplace relationships and learn through informal interactions with colleagues.

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