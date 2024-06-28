Styles P To Rebrand ‘Juices For Life’ Juice Bars To ‘Juices 2 Heal’

The prolific lyricist will have a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the latest juice bar in White Plains.

Entrepreneur Styles P of the Westchester, NY-based hip-hop group The Lox has announced that he is relaunching his Juices For Life and Farmacy For Life brands under the new name Juices 2 Heal.

On June 29, the prolific lyricist will have a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the latest juice bar, which will be located in White Plains. Juices 2 Heal’s opening will be attended by politicians, Congressman Jamaal Bowman, White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Members from the White Plains City Council are expected to attend as well.

Styles P, one-third of the Yonkers-bred group The Lox, had the distinction of being “Hip Hop’s First Health Food Store” when he and his wife opened Farmacy For Life in 2010. Several years ago, he told BLACK ENTERPRISE why he started Juices For Life.

“I used to visit a different juice bar at the time. Actually, one of my partners had a juice bar before me. I used to be a patron there. I just loved what the shop did for me, how it changed my life around, and seeing how it made such a big difference.”

“Being able to see that we live around food desserts and as a rapper being able to make money and seeing how people without money live, I just felt it was mandatory to bring the information back to where I’m from so people would at least have a fighting chance and knowing about their bodies before it’s too late.”

The rapper-turned-businessman, who lives on a plant-based diet, has pledged his retirement from his solo recording career to put time and effort into the family business dedicated to the health and wellness space. Styles and his wife Adjua, through their Farmacy For Life brand, have recently collaborated with Swiss chef Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Home to launch Little Farma Box and Styles PB&J.