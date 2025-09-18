News by Jameelah Mullen Suspect Arrested Over Stolen Hard Drives Containing Unreleased Beyoncé Music The suspect allegedly took the items using a borrowed car, police say







Police have arrested a suspect connected to the theft of hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music, set lists, and show footage. Other stolen items include clothing, AirPods Max headphones, and MacBook laptops.

Kelvin Evans, 40, is accused of breaking into a Jeep Wagoneer rented by Beyoncé’s choreographer and stealing four black bags, according to the arrest warrant obtained by NBC News. The incident occurred on July 8, just days before the singer’s Atlanta stop of her Cowboy Carter tour.

Christopher Grant, the artist’s choreographer and a dancer, told police that he had parked a rental car in a parking deck, and when he returned, they discovered someone had broken into the vehicle.

“They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there. I work with someone who’s like of a high status, and I really need the, um, my computer and everything,” Grant said, according to the transcript of the 911 call obtained by 11 Alive news.

According to the report, surveillance cameras captured the incident, showing Evans exiting a 2025 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia plates and then breaking into the Jeep. The footage also shows him returning to the Elantra, which was parked beside the Jeep, and leaving with the stolen items.

Police contacted the owner of the Elantra, who said she rented the vehicle out to earn extra money, according to the report. They tracked the car down and took the driver into custody. The driver told police that her uncle, Kelvin Evans, asked her to borrow the car for five minutes. He returned the car 30 minutes later, claiming he went to a friend’s house, the report noted. According to reports, the vehicle had four black bags inside when it was returned.

The driver told police that her uncle asked her to drop off the bags at her aunt’s apartment on Hank Aaron Drive. Surveillance footage from the apartment complex shows Evans removing the stolen bags from the car. Evans later returned to the car and placed a black bag in the trunk before leaving on his bicycle.

According to the incident report, the stolen MacBook Air laptop was pinging at the Hank Aaron Drive complex the day of the theft. Another stolen MacBook was pinging at an address in Hapeville on the same day. In an email to the Associated Press, Atlanta Police spokesman Anthony Grant says they have not recovered the stolen hard drives.

Records indicate that Evans faces charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The jail records show that Evans has a criminal history dating back to 2002, which includes charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

