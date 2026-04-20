Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Shooting 3 People At Detroit Gas Station

A man has been arrested after being accused of shooting and killing three people at a Detroit gas station.

According to 7 News Detroit, a car crash took place before two cars pulled up at a Detroit gas station, and after four people approached a man at his vehicle, the man shot three of them, and they all died at the scene.

The incident occurred on April 19 at a Sunoco gas station. The media outlet obtained surveillance video showing the two cars arriving at the station. One car blocks the shooter’s car from leaving. After the passengers left the vehicle, they approached the driver. Upon opening his car door, one of the victims lunges at him, and the driver is seen firing his gun before the footage stops.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

7 News Detroit spoke to the gas station attendant who witnessed the incident.

The attendant said that he heard six or seven shots before he locked the doors and called 911. He then explained to the media outlet what he witnessed as he watched the cameras while the drama unfolded.

“Two cars pulled up. One of them was trying to leave, and the black car blocked in the Dodge.”

“Whoever was driving the Dodge just shot at them.”

The female victim ran across the street, but “she ended up dying,” as one of the other victims died right away. He then told the media outlet that the last victim was still alive when police arrived, but was unable to save him.

The media outlet said that family members and friends identified 25-year-old Trevor Sheeler and said the woman was his sister. Her identity was not confirmed. No other information has been released about the alleged shooter, the reason for the altercation, charges he may be facing, or anything about the victims.

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