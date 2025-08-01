2 Suspects Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Pinky Cole’s Bentley

Earlier this year, Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole posted on her Instagram account that her Bentley was stolen outside her new Atlanta sandwich shop, Voagies, and now the Atlanta Police Department has revealed the suspects in what is being labeled a luxury vehicle theft ring.

According to 11 Alive, police have arrested 20-year-old Kindred Pierce and 21-year-old Albert Brown for allegedly stealing Cole’s vehicle. Officials have stated that they were involved in a series of thefts involving luxury vehicles. The duo was taken into custody July 29.

Authorities have speculated that Pierce and Brown were responsible for the “multiple coordinated auto thefts” of several other luxury vehicles throughout Atlanta, including at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The APD released a statement to the media outlet saying, “This case demonstrates the power of collaborative policing and our commitment to dismantling organized criminal networks that target Atlanta’s residents and visitors,” the department said in a written statement.

An incident report stated that Derrick Hayes, Cole’s husband and owner of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, arrived at Voagies that day, and as he got out of his vehicle to greet friends, he noticed that the Bentley Bentayga was leaving the spot where it was parked.

“He noticed his car starting up and saw his car leaving the area,” the incident report states.

The Bentley had the keys inside and was left running. Three men riding electric scooters got in the car, took off, and headed toward I-20.

When the incident took place in May, Cole took to her Instagram account to express what had happened.

“We at Voagies, and somebody just stole the car that we just got out of the shop yesterday, in front of the restaurant — while we got people standing in line, ordering food.”

“And they left the scooters on the ground. If you see a Bentley in Atlanta, a black Bentley, send me a DM — the police are on their way, but somebody just stole it,” Cole says in the social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky Cole Hayes (@pinkycole)

There was no word on whether the car was ever recovered.

RELATED CONTENT: HEROES IRL: Black Couple Detains Suspected Arsonist In Runyon Canyon, 6 Months After California Wildfire Aftermath