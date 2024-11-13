Politics by Daniel Johnson Sylvester Turner Easily Wins Race To Succeed The Late Shiela Jackson Lee Turner's win after his selection by local Democratic precinct chairs followed a resounding endorsement from the late Sheila Jackson Lee's children, Jason Lee and Erica Lee Carter







Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner handily won the race for the 18th Congressional District of Texas, beating Republican Lana Centonze by capturing 70% of the heavily Democratic District on Nov. 5.

According to Fox 26, Turner’s win after his selection by local Democratic precinct chairs followed a resounding endorsement from the late Sheila Jackson Lee’s children, Jason Lee and Erica Lee Carter.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Jackson Lee died in July following a battle with pancreatic cancer after serving the 18th Congressional District for 30 years.

“We have no doubt Mayor Turner will carry on our mother’s legacy of service because we’ve witnessed it almost our entire lives. Our mother had no greater partner than Mayor Turner, and he honors her with his willingness to dutifully and humbly serve as a sturdy bridge to the next generation of leadership for the historic 18th Congressional District of Texas,” the pair wrote in August.

Turner, formerly a popular mayor in one of the nation’s largest cities, will take over in January 2025 once Lee Carter’s term ends because she won a special election to fill her mother’s seat on Nov. 5.

According to Houston Public Media, Lee Carter also defeated a Republican, Maria Dunn, by a nearly identical margin as Turner, winning 69% of the vote in the special election to fill the remaining two months of her late mother’s term in office.

Lee Carter’s platform focused on education, job training, healthcare, women and families.

Turner’s more expansive policy platform includes hurricane recovery, addressing cancer clusters in the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens, safety, education, and women’s reproductive rights.

Following his win, Turner spoke to Houston’s KHOU-13 station.

“I look forward to representing people in the 18th over the next few years. Look, you can’t replace Sheila Jackson Lee, but in her memory, you can continue to serve the people in the 18th. You can give them a sort of representation that they rightfully deserve,” Turner said. “You can fight to bring back federal resources. You can fight for affordable healthcare, affordable housing, economic, workforce job opportunities, and infrastructure dollars. Those are the things that they need.”

