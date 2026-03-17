T.I. Performs Halftime At Atlanta Hawks Game After NBA Nixed ‘Magic City’ Theme Night

Atlanta recording artist T.I. rocked the State Farm Arena to perform during halftime on the night that the Atlanta Hawks had originally planned as a theme night honoring the famed Magic City Strip Club. The “King” emcee had fans and game watchers locked in as he performed throwback hits, “Rubber Band Man,” What You Know,” and traded an occasional two-step with the Hawks mascot. Just as the halftime wrapped up, Tip’s comrade and Grand Hustle label mate, Young Dro, hit the wood grain and gave the audience a nostalgic finish.

The team initially announced that a celebration honoring the city’s hotspot would take place on March 16 at State Farm Arena. However, the league stepped in to cancel “Magic City Night” after complaints from fans and basketball players about the club’s status as a strip club.

I’m so throw back hits According to The Associated Press, the canceled promotion did not stop fans from celebrating the adult entertainment club, the subject of last year’s STARZ docuseries, Magic City: An American Fantasy that highlighted Magic City’s recognition over the years, including its famous lemon pepper wings. The basketball franchise started advertising “Magic City Night” and promised fans would be able to purchase the famous chicken wings, buy exclusive Magic City gear at the venue, and see hometown recording artist T.I. perform. Still, after hearing complaints from “a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver put a stop to the promotion.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/jzbUW8t73Y — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 9, 2026

That did not stop the night from being successful.

On top of the Hawks beating the Orlando Magic 124-112, merchandise from the venue reportedly sold out as fans sported gear on the night of the game.



An employee at the Hawks Shop said that there were 300 hoodies available for preorder, and they sold out almost immediately. Hawks Principal Owner, Jami Gertz, who co-produced the STARZ docuseries with Atlanta mainstay, music producer Jermaine Dupri, was seen sporting a Magic City hoodie at State Farm Arena.

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