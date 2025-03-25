Sabrina Peterson’s Defamation Lawsuit Against T.I., Tiny Dismissed

Reality TV stars T.I. and Tiny scored another legal victory when a judge tossed out a lawsuit that their former friend, Sabrina Peterson, filed against them.

According to Rolling Stone, Los Angeles County Judge Michael Shultz dismissed Peterson’s lawsuit due to nonpayment of the $96,000 in attorneys’ fees she owed the Harris couple. She also escaped jail time after being held in contempt of court.

The couple was sued by Peterson in 2021 after she accused them of defamation, stating they damaged her reputation after she publicly accused them of various forms of sexual and physical abuse. T.I. and Tiny denied the allegations levied against them and stated that Peterson’s reputation had been ruined before the couple made any statements about her online.

After Peterson originally won her lawsuit, an appellate court reversed the decision, and after the couple requested that their attorneys’ fees be paid by her, a judge agreed and ordered Peterson to pay them $96,702. This took place in October 2023.

She was given 90 days to pay the legal bill and did not pay anything to T.I. and Tiny. Peterson told the judge that she would only be able to pay $1,000 a month if given a payment plan to satisfy the debt. The judge instead dismissed her upcoming trial regarding the defamation suit and said the Harris couple could still file a judgment to collect their $96,000. Their attorney insisted they would.

“It’s been almost two years since she has defied the original court’s order, and almost a year since she defied the second court’s order,” T.I. and Tiny’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, stated in court.

“The case should be dismissed, and Ms. Peterson should be held in contempt of court. She has shown nothing but disrespect. … She brags about how much money she has online and that she’s never paying this sum to the Harrises. And she has absolutely no respect for the court’s time or its orders.”

Peterson spoke to Rolling Stone and said, “I’m relieved it’s finally over. It’s fine. I’m tired. This has gone on for four or five years. I’m really tired.”